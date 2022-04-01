What Are The Must See Shows For April?

Several beloved series are screeching back into town in April.

That’s one highlight of what’s happening this month, which will lead to so much TV that you’ll never have time to watch it all. Not only is Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul returning for the final season (and possibly tying together the timelines), but Ozark will bring you the second half of its final, supersized season. Both of these shows could end up killing fan-favorite characters, so prepare yourselves accordingly.

Speaking of untimely deaths, Natasha Lyonne’s Russian Doll is returning to do the Groundhog Day thing in a different way than it did last time. And Barry is looking to put an end to all the death, but good luck with that, pal. Expect return seasons of additional popular series (The Flight Attendant, Woke) and a few gangster-evoking offerings as well. Here are the must-see TV offerings for the coming month.

Woke: Season 2 (Hulu series streaming 4/8)

The Marshall Todd and Keith Knight-created series about “Keef Knight,” cartoonist, picks up in world where business = wokeness. Keef and his ragtag group of friends are attempting to do the activist thing while also climbing that ladder further as a marketable artist. Those worlds collide in a world where talking trashcans also exist, so expect heavy nerding here and razor-sharp satire. Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, and JB Smoove star, and Maurice “Mo” Marable is still executive producing, so you’re in good hands.

The Kardashians: Season 1 (Hulu series streaming 4/14)

Kim Kardashian drummed up some controversy while recently telling women to, uh, work, so she’s got no new friends these days, but hey, the rest of the family is here and acting like gangsters in in the above trailer where they attempt to sound The Godfather-esque. Kanye West will make an appearance, even though that divorce already went through, and expect the whole family to catch you up with what’s been going in their lavish lifestyle since they quit their E! show after over 20 seasons. One can’t question how the fam’s image-management has kept them going strong, so we’ll see if they can keep going in the streaming realm.

Outer Range: Season 1 (Amazon Prime series streaming 4/15)

Yellowstone, it ain’t. Josh Brolin does, however, portray a rancher in Wyoming, where the expansive wilderness there is quite unlike the terrain of his No Country For Old Men days. There’s sardonic humor here (and Brolin is always fantastic in that department) amid a supernatural mystery after a young woman disappears, and suddenly, a profit-hungry ranch family attempts to intrude on everyone else’s land. There’s a black void lurking, though, which will start to trigger revelations and set off a whole host of troubling and tension-filled happenings.

The First Lady (Showtime series streaming 4/17)

The A-list cast won’t stop here with Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer playing Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson playing Eleanor Roosevelt. These three enigmatic ladies’ stories will be interwoven through time while the political drama simply swirls around them. In addition, look forward to seeing Dakota Fanning within the cast while Kiefer Sutherland steps up to portray President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Maybe you’re tired of politics these days, but it’s worth reliving some of the more iconic moments of yesteryear to forget the cable news cycle.

Better Call Saul: Season 5 (AMC series returning 4/18)

Another character that cannot die, or the fans will rage: Kim Wexler. The anxiety for her runs high going into the final season (coming to AMC on 4/18) as the spinoff grows ever closer to the Breaking Bad timeline. And since she never surfaces in that flagship series, things feel very ominous, also because those finger guns and Saul Goodmanification do not bode well for her. But maybe she’ll show up in a Cinnabon scene. One can hope!