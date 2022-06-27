Carol Burnett Will Guest Star In The Final ‘Better Call Saul’ Episodes

America’s Sweetheart and Hollywood legend Carol Burnett doesn’t do interviews very often, but when she was approached by a 17-year-old to chat, it seems like she was delighted at the prospect! In a new interview with the iconic actress, Vanity Fair asked what she had been up to lately, Burnett casually announced she would be a guest on season six of the hit Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul.

While describing her lockdown experience (it appears the interview was conducted last year), the prolific comedian nonchalantly added that she would be starring in the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul. “I’m also going to be working in August. I’m going to do a guest shot on Better Call Saul. It’s their final season. I’m in the last few episodes.” Burnett said.

Burnett will be portraying Marion for the final few episodes, which begin airing next month. Her character details haven’t been announced, though Burnett is seemingly ecstatic. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said in a statement to MovieMaker. With Burnett’s comedic history and Bob Odenkirk’s out-there sense of humor, it’s surprising it took this long to make it happen!

The second half of the final season will begin airing on July 11th, with more familiar faces slated to appear: earlier this month, the dynamic two from Breaking Bad were confirmed to have a guest appearance in season six, where hopefully nobody will die before the conclusion but with this universe…you really never know.

