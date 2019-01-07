The winner of the first annual Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes was, as it happened, Carol Burnett. The TV legend — whose classic comedy variety show The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 seasons, starting in 1967 — came to the stage amidst rapturous and sustained applause in an auditorium of talent in awe of a true legend.

“Does this mean I get to accept it every year?” Burnett joked, though she mostly stayed serious. She spoke longingly of the past. “Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming about being young again, and doing it all over. And then I bring myself up short, when I realize how incredibly fortunate I was to be there at the right time.” Burnett speculated that the cost of the show would likely be prohibitive. She said today’s networks would never take a chance on something so lavish. “So here’s to reruns and YouTube,” she quipped.

Still, Burnett remained positive. “What has remained the same, for every person lucky enough to be on television, is the belief that we’ve been given the opportunity to do something special,” she said. “We’ve been granted a gift, a canvas to paint with our talent, one that can make people laugh or cry or maybe do both.”