Is James Corden Actually Driving While Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’? It’s Complicated

Every time James Corden get distracted by one of his passengers during “Carpool Karaoke,” I turn into my parents: “Keep your eyes on the road! Don’t take your hands off the wheel! Stop sinking into Harry Styles’ dreamy eyes!” Then I remember he’s not actually driving (right?) during the Late Late Show segment, where he tours London with Adele or Liverpool with Paul McCartney or Los Angeles with Ariana Grande (basically every pop star except his Cats co-star Taylor Swift). But I was right to be worried.

Here’s Corden on the road with One Direction (in a wonderful “tragic selfie attempt”).

Never forget this tragic selfie attempt </3 pic.twitter.com/LIkz3XSSw7 — n. (@nikkitbfh) January 23, 2020

And another with Katy Perry.

I JUST MET KATY PERRY WHILE SHE WAS FILMING CARPOOL KARAOKE WITH JAMES CORDEN pic.twitter.com/ah6TPUUTyz — Matthew Ables (@matthewables98) May 15, 2017

Further proof of authenticity of “Carpool Karaoke” came from 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski, who told Yahoo Style, “We drove around a few block in midtown Manhattan, over and over again. James Cordon is really driving — he’s a very good driver! — and we’re all strapped in. And he’s very strict about that.”

OK, if Corden’s actually driving, can someone please explain this?

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

That’s Corden and returning “Carpool Karaoke” guest Justin Bieber getting pulled around Los Angeles by a truck, inspiring thousands of “more like carPULL karaoke” tweets. I feel so lied to. There are two possibilities here: producers are afraid that an unassisted car would get dangerously swarmed by Bieber fans, or Corden just remembered that he was in Cats and he’s already had a few drinks. Either way, people are feeling deceived.

the fact that james corden doesn’t actually drive during carpool karaoke must be the biggest lie since we found out that zac efron didn’t sing when he played troy bolton pic.twitter.com/NedLpSAu6I — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) January 23, 2020

Knowledge: Knowing James Corden doesn't actually drive during carpool karaoke Wisdom: Not letting it get in the way of enjoying the show, any car commercial or literally any high budget movie with driving scenes ever 😅 https://t.co/MfQKu1YUu2 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 23, 2020

It’s actually hilarious that people are “disappointed” that James isn’t actually driving, but it’s actually rare that they use a tow. Back when I used to work on the show, there was literally a 7 car caravan including the talent car driving behind a “lead car” #CarpoolKaraoke https://t.co/ifGNMHNxiC — Luis Castillo (@LuisFliesNaked) January 23, 2020

Mr. Peanut is dead.

The Raiders are based out of Vegas.

James Corden doesn’t actually drive in Carpool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/YasL7LOUb1 — Postol (@RyanPostol) January 23, 2020

james corden really doesn’t drive during carpool karaoke??? this is why I don’t trust men pic.twitter.com/qQdHYjeA4x — paul rudd (@shesvinyl) January 23, 2020

All of us finding out James Corden doesn’t really drive in carpool karaoke pic.twitter.com/nenuAb8IFf — Seth (@SethShaffer) January 23, 2020

Just found out James Cordon doesn’t drive in carpool karaoke, the car just gets towed..absolute joke. — flo (@thompstoneflo) January 23, 2020