Is James Corden Actually Driving While Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’? It’s Complicated

Every time James Corden get distracted by one of his passengers during “Carpool Karaoke,” I turn into my parents: “Keep your eyes on the road! Don’t take your hands off the wheel! Stop sinking into Harry Styles’ dreamy eyes!” Then I remember he’s not actually driving (right?) during the Late Late Show segment, where he tours London with Adele or Liverpool with Paul McCartney or Los Angeles with Ariana Grande (basically every pop star except his Cats co-star Taylor Swift). But I was right to be worried.

Here’s Corden on the road with One Direction (in a wonderful “tragic selfie attempt”).

And another with Katy Perry.

Further proof of authenticity of “Carpool Karaoke” came from 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski, who told Yahoo Style, “We drove around a few block in midtown Manhattan, over and over again. James Cordon is really driving — he’s a very good driver! — and we’re all strapped in. And he’s very strict about that.”

OK, if Corden’s actually driving, can someone please explain this?

That’s Corden and returning “Carpool Karaoke” guest Justin Bieber getting pulled around Los Angeles by a truck, inspiring thousands of “more like carPULL karaoke” tweets. I feel so lied to. There are two possibilities here: producers are afraid that an unassisted car would get dangerously swarmed by Bieber fans, or Corden just remembered that he was in Cats and he’s already had a few drinks. Either way, people are feeling deceived.

