The Internet should have been sitting down for this one. Carson Daly has somehow ignited the fury of some Law and Order universe fans who ship Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). The show’s returning to Thursday nights, and anticipation is (arguably too) high for a pairing. Daly made his stance known this morning (he is opposed to a hookup between the two), while saying “it should never happen.” He dropped this take on the Today show (after the 5:00 mark below) while citing the botched Moonlighting romance. His opinion wasn’t shared by anyone else on-air.

Welllll, I do agree with him, having recently taken on the subject while showering Lucifer with praise, since it’s a rare show that manages to resolve Unresolved Sexual Tension in a convincing and effective way. With SVU, though? Maybe not.

My thoughts on the Benson-Stabler thing are this: Stabler disappeared from the Law and Order universe for a decade without even saying goodbye to Liv. He surfaced, and the Organized Crime writers conveniently killed off his wife (that was possibly fan service, right?), and now, fan-hope for a pairing has reached new heights. Stabler started to go off the rails during his quest for vengeance, and during an intervention attended by his kids and Olivia, and then he dropped that “I love you” bomb. He said those words to his daughter, supposedly, while looking at Liv, and then the SVU season finale saw Benson and Stabler attending Fin Tutuola’s wedding and gazing into the distance together. To me, it feels like an all-of-a-sudden rushed timeline and kinda forced.

Subsequently, the pair teased a kissy face on social media, and I can’t blame them, they’re having fun with this. However, I feel like this pairing would never work out, not only because it is too soon, but also in a long-term sense. Stabler appears to enjoy an old-fashioned relationship vibe with his wife not attracting focus, and Olivia’s a scene-stealer and a go-getter. They would butt heads in a romantic sense.

Yet some people decided to read into Mariska Hargitay’s body language and assumed the worst, of course.

“it should never happen” carson daly’s career just ended right on live tv pic.twitter.com/aHCaHMHnyQ — brittany (@bensonsstabler) September 23, 2021

carson daly better run because mariska is about to put a hit out on him — lexi🧣TONIGHT❗️💌 (@dayabensons) September 23, 2021

Then the ‘shippers started coming for Carson, and it got messy.

Carson Daly said he’s against Benson and Stabler finally becoming an item in front Mariska and Christopher on tv, yeah, all the Law and Order fans are coming for his head right now. Pray for this man because he may be unemployed by the end of day. pic.twitter.com/MoWWyQOpLR — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 23, 2021

Carson Daly immediately knew he fucked up pic.twitter.com/1vEOppCYAD — EO is endgame 💋 (@WeStanBensler) September 23, 2021

I’ve always had a weird dislike for Carson Daly since I was a child from watching MTV and also Josie and the Pussycats and so I’m kinda glad that I’m not the only one — xoxo, Skyy (@SVC_annon) September 23, 2021

At 5:24 is the exact moment @Todayshow realized 1) 5 hosts all at once is too many for 2 guests 2) Carson Daly doesn’t really understand his role or the assignment #SVU https://t.co/ZrT7WP8Ada — ure_too_close (@ure_too_close) September 23, 2021

carson daly getting cancelled for saying eo shouldn’t be together… and i’m not saying he deserved it, i’m saying god’s timing is ✨ always right ✨ — kt (@ktmob_) September 23, 2021

However, some folks on social media agreed with Carson’s “controversial” take.

Hehe Carson Daly is trending for a "controversial" opinion that I agree with him about pic.twitter.com/KJFifahm1Q — Jasmine Black (@jbdd1293) September 23, 2021

Wait, Carson Daly is being “canceled” for not wanting two fictional characters to hook up? Really? People are saying his career should end for this? God y’all are stupid. — JT the Cloaky Boi (@TarH2O23) September 23, 2021

Carson Daly aside, you Benson and Stabler romantics should be damned careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/cjufZQxcXl — Dinosaur Del 🦖 (@DelDinosaur) September 23, 2021

Carson Daly said nothing wrong — Squirrel_Speaker (@Squirrel_Walker) September 23, 2021

And still others started to make TRL jokes.

I saw Carson Daly trending so I'm guessing the Backstreet Boys are going to be on TRL later today. Can't wait! — Lisa Marie Bowman (@LisaMarieBowman) September 23, 2021

I see that Carson Daly is trending. Is someone finally holding him accountable for TRL not showing any of the music videos it was supposed to be counting down? — A Fox Running From Another Pack of Dogs (@aslamchoudhury) September 23, 2021

Quick question: why is Carson Daly trending? Have I got back in time? IS TRL ON???? — Ali Trotta (@alwayscoffee) September 23, 2021

