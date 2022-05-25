After the tragic school shooting in Texas that took the lives of 21 people, including 19 kids, CBS has pulled the fourth season finale of the cop show FBI, which featured an attempted school shooting plotline.

The finale follows the titular FBI team as they investigated an armed robber that turned out to be a student. According to the episode synopsis: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

Instead of the episode, CBS will air a rerun from February with no plans to air the pulled finale yet. The season finales of the FBI spinoff shows FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will still air this week as scheduled.

Several stars and government leaders have responded to the heartbreaking events by encouraging action and stricter gun control laws. As the media reacts to the tragedy, there is an unfortunate history of TV episodes being pulled from the air surrounding the events of a school shooting. A week after the 1999 Columbine shooting, an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was pulled after it featured a student bringing a gun to school. Over two decades later, this stuff is still happening.

(Via Deadline)