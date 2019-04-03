Chandler Riggs’ History Of Poking Fun Of ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

It’s no secret to fans of The Walking Dead that Chandler Riggs was not particularly happy that his character, Carl Grimes, was surprisingly killed off the series back in the eighth midseason premiere. It was “devastating” for the actor, who was fired two weeks before his 18th birthday. Often, however, it seems like Riggs’ father William — who has lashed out a number of times — took Carl’s death even harder than his son.

In the wake of his exit from the series, however, Chandler Riggs mostly maintained a nonplussed attitude, and even admitted a couple of months ago that he was to blame for the demise of his character, saying, “I sucked when it mattered most.” Riggs even conceded that he should have been recast (instead of killed off).

Still, Riggs has had a good sense of humor about his departure from the series. He’s mostly taken it in stride, although every once in a while, he will throw shade on the series, although it’s all in good fun. For instance, after Carl was bitten in the eighth midseason finale — but before he died in the midseason premiere — Chandler Riggs mocked up his own meme to poke fun at the way that Lori returned to the series, even after her death.