A ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Episode Was Left Off Netflix And HBO Max, Reportedly Over Ron Jeremy’s Involvement

Senior Pop Culture Editor

All three seasons of Chappelle’s Show were added to Netflix and HBO Max on November 1, but not every episode is available. Season two goes from episode five (“True Hollywood Stories: Prince & Red Balls Energy Drink”) to episode seven (“World Series of Dice & Mooney on Movies”), with no explanation for why episode six, “The Internet & Moment In the Life of Lil Jon,” is missing. That’s the one with Lil Jon at the airport and Chappelle imagining if the internet was a real place, featuring a cameo from Ron Jeremy. The porn star is the reason why the episode was quietly left off Netflix and HBO Max, as he’s been accused of sexual assault by numerous women.

The Daily Beast reports that when “ViacomCBS signed over the non-exclusive streaming rights for Chappelle’s Show to Netflix and HBO Max later in the year, the episode was excluded from the licensing deals altogether due to standards and practices.” The streaming services were “notified in advance by ViacomCBS that this specific episode would not be made available” as part of the deals. “The Internet & Moment in the Life of Lil Jon,” which first aired on February 25, 2004, is available on YouTube and Amazon.

Jeremy is “looking at a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and much more,” according to Deadline. If found guilty, he faces up to 330 years in prison. Jeremy’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 14.

(Via the Daily Beast)

