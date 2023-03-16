It’s been a while since there has been a good, old-fashioned celebrity shout-off. Lately, there has just been one-sided beef or stories of Matthew Perry talking out of school for his memoir. What happened to the real feuds, anyway?!

But when Eric André called out Chet Hanks earlier this week, it became pretty clear that Chet, who is known for saying things he shouldn’t say, would respond. And thus, the Hanks/André fight began.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Andre called Hanks “emotionally disturbed.” The actor/son of American treasure Tom Hanks, appeared on The Eric Andre Show where he allegedly endangered some of their staff. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous,” André said.

Hanks, on the other hand, sees it differently. He took to Instagram to say that he “outshined” André on his own show, and was simply trying to match the comedian’s “weird, outlandish, troll” characters. He then called the comedian “soft” and “easily scared.” He also added that he had no idea that André “is such a p**s 🤣,” which is, historically, the most irritating emoji to use when you’re mad at someone.

Speaking on his Instagram story, Hanks continued, “There’s a lot of f*****g weirdos in Hollywood, but I didn’t think you were one of them. I thought you were funny and cool but turns out you’re just a p***y.” That comment got the attention of Andre, who was just minding his own business.

In response, André then challenged Hanks’ ancestry, claiming that he is not only a liar but also doesn’t belong to the otherwise lovely Hanks family. “Everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a f***ing bald-faced lie. He’s a f***ing liar. And I dare him to take a f***ing DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his f***g father.”

Coincidentally, Hanks’ next Instagram post was a positive COVID test, but maybe he will take a DNA test for fun soon. Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery and stays away from Eric Andre.

Season six of The Eric Andre Show premieres on Adult Swim on June 4th.

