While on whip-its in a bar in Austin, Texas, Eric Andre uttered the question we, as a society, have been grappling with for a long time now: How did Chet Hanks become so … Chet Hanks?

The comedian is attending SXSW at the moment to promote the latest season of his Adult Swim series, The Eric Andre Show. As such, he’s required to speak to the press, which is how a Rolling Stone interview happened to coincide with Andre’s daily dose of nitrous — for his nerve. While chatting with the outlet, Andre teased an upcoming episode with Lil Nas X, saying the rapper was “the ideal guest.” But it was another name — one that made the prankster’s “never work with this lunatic again” list — that’s making headlines. And those headlines are now digital tinder for a celebrity feud we never saw coming.

According to Andre, Chet Hanks was the worst guest he’s had on his show since it began back in 2012.

“Chet Hanks was a tough cookie. He broke our crew. It felt like Rust,” Andre said, referencing the maligned working conditions on set of the Alec Baldwin film that resulted in the shooting death of its cinematographer. “He broke us down.”

When asked why Hanks was so terrible, Andre had this to say:

He is… emotionally disturbed. He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?

It’s a question Tom Hanks probably asks himself every damn day.

(Via Rolling Stone)