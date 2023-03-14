Emily Ratajkowski Eric Andre
Eric Andre Says He And Emily Ratajkowski Felt That They Just ‘Had To Share’ Their ‘Iconic’ Nude Photos With The Rest Of The World

It’s been exactly one month since Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski posted their celebratory naked pictures, and even though the couple seemed to have called it quits just days later, the photo has already taken on a life of its own. It would not be surprising if the historical artifact eventually hung in the Louvre.

But the mysterious photo was just that, a mystery, up until recently when Andre told Rolling Stone about the entire ordeal. “I was really in the moment. I was drinking wine. We both started cracking up,” he said Ratajkowski then took the photo, which shows the duo very naked with clothes littering the floor (stars–they’re just like us!) The comedian said that there “wasn’t much thought” when it came to posting it. “We both agreed that this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.” And the world loved the beautiful thing, as the photo quickly made the rounds in every corner of the internet.

The two didn’t seem to put much energy into how people would react, according to Andre. “It was one of those things. I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind. The beauty of that was the spontaneity. Spontaneity and capturing happy accidents are what art is all about.” This is what Bob Ross was trying to tell everyone for all of those years.

The comedian also addressed the common trope of an actress/model dating an “ugly” (his words!) comedian, noting Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson as an example. “How could this happen?” He joked, adding “I think that people think attraction is only based on physical appearance, but beauty is only skin-deep.”

We know just how popular comedians are lately, so maybe this isn’t a very surprising development. Being funny works! For some people, anyway.

