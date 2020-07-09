Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — the dark take on the Archie comic book series that also inspired a lighter ’90s series starring Melissa Joan Hart — has been cancelled, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It lasted four “parts,” rather than seasons, with the final batch of episodes still due at as-yet-revealed date later this year. (Part Three dropped earlier this year.)

The show, which bowed in October of 2018, starred Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka a half-human, half-witch attending a high school. It was imagined as a kind of companion series to Riverdale, which took Archie itself and made it serious (and sexy). Where the earlier screen iteration, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which ran from 1996 through 2003, was a straight-up sitcom (and even originated on ABC before moving to The WB), Shipka’s incarnation went to some dark places, including her wrestling with being the daughter of Satan.

As usual with Netflix, no reason was given for the cancellation. They don’t release data, unless said data is (they claim) off the charts, as with Bird Box and various Adam Sandler joints. In the meantime, at least fans suddenly won’t have any future Chilling Adventures in their lives; Part Four is still due at some time this calendar year. After that, pour one out.

