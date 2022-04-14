‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Used To Have ‘A Bunch’ Of Sugar Daddies

Chloe Cherry, who had a breakout role as Faye on season 2 of Euphoria, has been open about her past as a porn star, she even starred in a porn parody of the show before being cast in it, and now she is sharing some more details about her iconic lifestyle.

While on former Bachelor contestant Nick Viall’s podcast Viall Files, Cherry admitted she used to have a handful of sugar daddies to pay for her lifestyle before getting her big HBO break. Good for her!

“I used to have a bunch of them,” the actress said. “Having a sugar daddy is kind of like dating except you’re dating for different reasons because they are providing something for you, so you’re dating based off of what they’re providing for you.” She confirmed that she doesn’t have sugar daddies anymore, though she does stay in touch with some as friends.

Cherry also explained that she is single, though dating around. “I will never again accept a guy that doesn’t want to at least try to take care of me in some way or be chivalrous in some way,” she added. “Why would I accept that when I know it is out there? I know there are people out there that want to treat me really well.”

The pornstar-turned-actress also expressed how hard it was to get into the industry, and how she was often discouraged. “It is so hard to make it in adult film. All the people I worked with and started with, they worked so hard to make a name for themselves.” She also said that her parents didn’t understand her job until she began making money. “You think society is mean to sex workers, sometimes their own family is worse.”

Finally, Cherry told the story of how she got her big break being cast on Euphoria: through an Instagram DM. “First [Sam Levninson] followed me, then he had a casting director DM me. I was like, ‘this is unreal.’ You know how there are so many phishing scams! At first, I turned out down. I was like, ‘I don’t believe this,'” she explained. Eventually, they convinced her to audition, and the rest, including her sugar daddies, was history.