“What sets you apart from other candidates?”

It’s a common question for applicants in a job interview, and actress Chloe Cherry has a better answer than most. Before being cast in season two of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria, she appeared in a Euphoria porn parody.

“My friend and I, who’s also an adult movie star, we were just both huge fans of the show and we thought that that one scene [with Rue and Jules] was just so beautiful,” she told Nylon (presumably this scene from season one). “When you’re making a porn parody, the best way to make them is scenes like that, where they’re already insinuating that sex is about to happen. So that’s usually what people would want to see in terms of a porn parody. Fans really, really liked it. They thought it was awesome.”

Cherry also told Nylon about the transition from starring in adults films to prestige HBO dramas. “It’s funny because when I think about from me before I was an actress of any kind, I as a viewer never really saw difference between different kinds of movies. To me, it was all like, you’re all acting, you’re all beautiful people,” she said.

