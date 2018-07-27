Actress Chloe Dykstra spoke out on Twitter Thursday night, clarifying why she didn’t take part in an investigation into abuse allegations against The Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.
In June, Dykstra wrote a Medium post describing emotional abuse from an anonymous ex-boyfriend, though the allegations were quickly tied to Hardwick. The subsequent fallout of that post was that Hardwick was fully removed from the Nerdest properties he founded and fired from his duties as The Talking Dead host, the talk show that airs after new episodes of The Walking Dead.
Earlier this week, AMC reinstated Hardwick as the show’s host after an investigation into the allegations and despite naming a replacement for him earlier in the month. Yvette Nicole Brown had even replaced Hardwick at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panels earlier in the month.
On Thursday, Dykstra posted on Twitter a message that shed some light on that investigation. Though she didn’t mention AMC by name, she explained that she didn’t cooperate with an investigation because she doesn’t believe in “an eye for an eye” and her initial post was simply a way to “move on” from that period in her life.
im confused by all this. in the first essay she made it seem as if he raped and beat her on a regular basis. for the next few days after posting the essay she tweeted out a bunch of support groups for rape victims that she attended and was talking to some of her followers about how to overcome sexual abuse and move on . now all those tweets are gone and shes calling it “emotional abuse”. why isnt anyone questioning why she had such a drastic change in wording.
I don’t recall anything overt or hinting at her being raped or beaten in her essay….
“Actress”
When I think of Chris Hardwick. I think Hollywood powerhouse.. He has the power to blacklist actors maybe more so then Harvey Weinstein does. I stopped watching Talking Dead years ago. Because everytime he looked into the camera. I felt as if he was staring at my genitals.. I did always watch it naked though.. He’s disgusting! #metoo
You’re lame as fuck and not funny