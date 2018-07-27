Getty Image

Actress Chloe Dykstra spoke out on Twitter Thursday night, clarifying why she didn’t take part in an investigation into abuse allegations against The Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

In June, Dykstra wrote a Medium post describing emotional abuse from an anonymous ex-boyfriend, though the allegations were quickly tied to Hardwick. The subsequent fallout of that post was that Hardwick was fully removed from the Nerdest properties he founded and fired from his duties as The Talking Dead host, the talk show that airs after new episodes of The Walking Dead.

Earlier this week, AMC reinstated Hardwick as the show’s host after an investigation into the allegations and despite naming a replacement for him earlier in the month. Yvette Nicole Brown had even replaced Hardwick at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panels earlier in the month.

On Thursday, Dykstra posted on Twitter a message that shed some light on that investigation. Though she didn’t mention AMC by name, she explained that she didn’t cooperate with an investigation because she doesn’t believe in “an eye for an eye” and her initial post was simply a way to “move on” from that period in her life.