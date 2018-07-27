Chloe Dykstra Explained Why She Didn’t Participate In AMC’s Investigation Into Chris Hardwick

#Chris Hardwick #Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
07.26.18 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

Actress Chloe Dykstra spoke out on Twitter Thursday night, clarifying why she didn’t take part in an investigation into abuse allegations against The Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

In June, Dykstra wrote a Medium post describing emotional abuse from an anonymous ex-boyfriend, though the allegations were quickly tied to Hardwick. The subsequent fallout of that post was that Hardwick was fully removed from the Nerdest properties he founded and fired from his duties as The Talking Dead host, the talk show that airs after new episodes of The Walking Dead.

Earlier this week, AMC reinstated Hardwick as the show’s host after an investigation into the allegations and despite naming a replacement for him earlier in the month. Yvette Nicole Brown had even replaced Hardwick at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panels earlier in the month.

On Thursday, Dykstra posted on Twitter a message that shed some light on that investigation. Though she didn’t mention AMC by name, she explained that she didn’t cooperate with an investigation because she doesn’t believe in “an eye for an eye” and her initial post was simply a way to “move on” from that period in her life.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Hardwick#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSCHLOE DYKSTRAchris hardwickFEAR THE WALKING DEADTHE TALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 7 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP