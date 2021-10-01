The SNL season 47 cast was announced earlier this week, and while much of the attention was paid to leave Beck Bennett leaving the show and Lorne Michaels finally finding his Trump (and Elton John) in James Austin Johnson, it’s worth highlighting that Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were bumped up to reparatory players.

Yang had his breakout sketch playing the iceberg that sank the Titanic, while Fineman is SNL‘s best impressionist (her audition involved impressions of Winona Ryder, Hannah Gadsby, and Cynthia Nixon). She showed off her skills during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon and Fineman had a conversation where she used different celebrity voices, including Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence (it’s while watching this clip that I realized Timothée Chalamet is the male J-Law — I will not explain this further), Keira Knightley, and Elizabeth Holmes. But my personal favorite is her Jennifer Coolidge. She even has The White Lotus star’s mannerisms down.

“I think naturally the people I want to do impressions of, I’m obsessed with them,” Fineman told Harper’s Bazaar about who she decides to impersonate. “And I find them wonderful, and want to share them with the world.” You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.