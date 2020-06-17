Over the past 24 hours, Chris D’Elia has been accused of sexual harassment by several women when they were underage, many of whom included screenshots of their communications. The comedian has since denied the claims of sexual misconduct, telling TMZ that he’s “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said. “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

The allegations began piling up this week after one alleged victim claimed that the Netflix series You actor once asked her for nude pictures, knowing that she was underaged. She included snapshots of the emails allegedly from D’Elia. Other alleged victims who accused D’Elia of grooming also shared snapshots of conversations they claimed were with the comic in which he sexually harassed them.

This is currently D’Elia’s pinned tweet:

As TMZ notes, no police reports have been filed yet.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)