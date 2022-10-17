America’s Ass wants to visit one of America’s greatest cities. In the most recent episode of Atlanta, Paper Boi (played by the great Brian Tyree Henry) attempts to go incognito at a mall to avoid the Crank Dat Killer, a serial killer who targets anyone who recorded a mid-2000s video set to “Crank That” by Soulja Boy, but he’s immediately recognized. “Only famous people trying to blend in come dressed like that,” he’s told by a pretzel shop employee. “You’re the only n*gga in here with a hat and no logo on it. You know how hard it is to find a hat without a logo on it?” She then points to a random white guy in a nondescript hat (it’s not Rob Lowe). “See?” she says. “That’s Chris Evans.”

It’s not the real Chris Evans, but it could have been.

In an interview with Variety about the episode, Atlanta writer (and Donald’s brother) Stephen Glover said, “We didn’t try to get Chris Evans. We just think he’s funny. The writers’ room has several running jokes about Chris Evans, but we’ve never tried to get him.” The Captain America actor responded on Twitter, writing, “Why not???”

Why not??? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 15, 2022

Atlanta reached its quota of famous white people as themselves last season, I guess.

(Via Variety)