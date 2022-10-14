The Biggest Takeaways From ‘Atlanta’ Season 4, Episode 6

(SPOILERS for this week’s Atlanta will be found below.) It appears that the characters of Atlanta are getting spotlight episodes to close the final season of the series. Two weeks ago, we followed Earn and his family through a turbulent Sunday that included a battle between Earn’s mom and aunt over the care of their dad. Last week, we followed Vanessa through her time at a TV production studio. That resulted in her daughter Lottie getting several acting opportunities on set, but too many too fast for Vanessa’s liking. This week, Earn and Darius are back into the mix, but the spotlight is mostly on Paper Boi as the main character in the latest episode of Atlanta. In this week’s episode, titled “Crank Dat Killer,” Earn and Darius notify Paper Boi about a murderer who’s been dubbed the “Crank Dat Killer.” The individual in question is so annoyed by the dances to Soulja Boy’s “Crank Dat (Soulja Boy),” as well as its remixes like “Crank Dat Super Mario,” “Crank Dat Batman,” and “Crank Dat Aquaman” (yes, these exist), that they decide to murder anyone they find who made a dance to it. Unfortunately, Paper Boi made one to a record called “Crank Dat Jimmy Neutron” and this is where things get wild. However, leave it to Earn and Darius to get into a mess of their own. Here are some of the biggest takeaways that we have after season four’s sixth episode.

Soulja Boy Is The First Rapper To Have An Killer To Be Somewhat Named After Him If you’ve followed Soulja Boy on social media over the past few years, you’re pretty aware that the rapper is the first to allegedly do a lot of things. Soulja Boy has long proclaimed that he is the first rapper to: be with Kim Kardashian, knock out Logan Paul, have his own game console, go to Atlanta’s Icebox jeweler, photobomb Kobe, take a selfie, and so much more (see the rest here). We can now add being the first rapper to have a killer to be ~somewhat~ named after him. In episode six of season four of Atlanta, Paper Boi learns about the “Crank Dat Killer,” and being that he made “Crank Dat Jimmy Neutron” a decade ago, is life is more or less at risk. Thankfully, he makes it out of the episode unscathed. But to have a whole killer named after your most popular song? Soulja Boy’s influence is there, for better or for worse. If Soulja Boy Is Worried, You Should Be Too It’s only right that Soulja Boy appear in the “Crank Dat Killer” episode, right? He checks in halfway into the episode when Paper Boi calls him for advice on the Crank Dat Killer. Real-life Soulja Boy isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone as we’ve seen him spar with Kanye West, The Breakfast Club (Draaake???), Tyga, and others. Despite all of this, Soulja Boy makes it clear that he has no intention of sticking around to meet the Crank Dat Killer as he quickly packs his things to move to somewhere safer. It’s at this moment that Paper boi realizes that the situation is much more serious than he initially thought. I mean, if Soulja Boy is worried, shouldn’t you be too?