When word surfaced earlier this year that Chris Meloni was rejoining the Law & Order universe, SVU devotees instantly wondered if his Elliot Stabler would reunite with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. Meloni’s definitely playing Stabler again in his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime after departing the franchise in 2012, which is an unexpected development for sure, but hey, fans will take it, even though Stabler has remained in spirit and never really left cable reruns.

Over the weekend, Hargitay and Meloni decided to tease what now looks like an inevitable onscreen reunion of their law enforcement partners. The “It’s on” caption sounds like this is a done deal, right? Also, this is one heck of a quarantine mustache, and I’m wondering if we’ll see it on the streets of New York City.

You can’t kick a bond that lasted twelve seasons and beyond. And Hargitay’s still going strong with her Benson character, so there’s absolutely no reason to not have a crossover between the two shows. And while we’re at it, there had better be a scene where Ice-T’s Fin Tutuola walks in and asks Stabler where the hell he’s been for eight years. There’s no projected launch date for the Stabler show, but production is planned to start in August, and the Law & Order: Organized Crime has already nabbed a Thursday, 10:00pm EST time slot for when it happens. So yes, it’s… on.