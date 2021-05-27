In news that should make Sex and the City fans happy, Chris Noth is officially returning as Mr. Big in the revival series headed to HBO Max. Considering original cast member Kim Cattrall is not returning, there was justifiable concern that Noth wouldn’t reprise his character when the new series started rolling. However, HBO Max confirmed his return in a press release with a statement from Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King. Noth’s return also doubled as an announcement for the revival’s new title: And Just Like That…

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…'” King said. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?”

While Cattrall’s absence is still a sore spot for fans, the series will attempt to bring itself into the future by diversifying its cast. According to TVLine, the revival will be “dramatically expanding Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s social circle with roughly a half dozen new characters. And three of those newbies will be full-fledged series regulars and women of color.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The ten-episode, half-hour series will start production in New York this summer.