Chris Rock Will Be The Unlikely Star Of ‘Fargo’ Season 4

#FX #Fargo
08.03.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Nothing quite like a little unexpected news on a Friday afternoon, and this one is a doozy. Chris Rock has been signed to star in FX’s fourth season of Fargo, the limited series known for its darkly comedic streak and patterned after the 1996 cinematic version directed by the Coen Brothers. The series is often utterly bleak but nonetheless absurdly hilarious, and after male lead turns by Billy Bob Thornton, Jesse Plemons, and Ewan McGregor, the network seems to have grown truly adventurous in its casting ways.

Rock will play the head of an African-American crime family battling against an Italian mafia syndicate. According to an FX press release, his role is that of “a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son’s enemy as his own.” FX further states, “And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads.”

The comedian has expressed his enthusiasm over the news. “I’m a fan of Fargo and can’t wait to work with Noah [Hawley, executive producer and showunner],” Rock declared. While it’s admittedly difficult to envision him in this role — wayyy back in the day, he took a relatively dramatic turn as Pookie the drug addict in 1991’s New Jack City, and he was only mildly serious in 2014’s Top Five — FX’s casting process is generally inspired and should hit the mark.

Further, the show’s setting will move from the frozen North Dakota landscape to 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, a much larger tweak than season 3, which simply moved the story out of Fargo proper. As of now, FX has not set a premiere date for season 4, but the Rock news should generate enough anticipation to last.

(Via FX & Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Fargo
TAGSchris rockFARGOFX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP