In case you haven’t been online for the past 12 hours, what will certainly go down as one of the year’s defining pop culture events happened last night. While on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards last night, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith, her husband, didn’t take kindly to the jab, so he got on stage, slapped Rock in the face pretty hard on live television, returned to his seat, and screamed twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!”

It was a surreal moment and now we’re left with the aftermath. On that note, it appears Rock and Smith have settled their differences and moved on: Diddy, who was in attendance, told Page Six, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that.” The publication noted he did not elaborate on how the two had reconciled but continued, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

This comes after Page Six reported, citing “sources at the Academy Awards,” that Diddy talked to both Rock and Smith and that the two had “agreed to make amends later in the evening.” Later, Smith showed up to Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party, while Rock did not, as Page Six notes. They also said of the scene, “Smith arrived after midnight and headed to the dance floor. DJ D-Nice was spinning tunes and played a number of songs by Smith as a tribute when the star and his family arrived. Smith, 53, danced and rapped along to his ’90s hits ‘Summertime,’ Miami,’ and ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.’ Jada, 50, was by his side grooving on the dance floor, along with their kids Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.”