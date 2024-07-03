Christina Applegate has been vocal about her struggles since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but she remains upbeat. “There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” the Dead to Me and Married… with Children actress wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

If you or someone you know has Cher’s contact information, first off, is it cher@cher.com? Also, please get in touch with her for Applegate.

Earlier this year, Applegate discussing living with MS on Good Morning America. “My symptoms had started in the early part of 2021, and it was, like, literally just tingling on my toes,” she said. “And by the time we started shooting [Dead to Me] in the summer of that same year, I was being brought to set in a wheelchair. Like, I couldn’t walk that far.” It was Applegate’s The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, who also has MS, who convinced her to get tested. “If not for her,” she said, “it could have been way worse.”

Applegate admitted that she lives “in hell,” but “of course, the support is wonderful and I’m really grateful.” And as always, FU to MS.