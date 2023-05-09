Christina Applegate has been open about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and all that comes with it, even when it led to a fiery confrontation with Candace Owens after the conservative commentator made an offensive remark about a SKIMS clothing ad featuring a woman in a wheelchair. As part of Applegate’s candidness, the actress has revealed that Dead To Me Season 3 is probably the last time she’ll perform on camera.

Applegate dropped the news during an interview with Vanity Fair where expressed her gratefulness for having Linda Cardellini as her last on-screen partner:

Linda and I, from day one, were in love with each other and trusted each other and supported each other. It’s rare that you have an equal playing field and you get to play ping-pong instead of tennis. There’s a difference. Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are. I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known.

When asked in a follow-up question if she is really done performing, Applegate kept it real about her ongoing health issues.

“I can’t even imagine going to set right now,” she said. “This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”

(Via Vanity Fair)