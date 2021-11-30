Chucky the killer doll has been with us for nearly 35 years now, surviving countless sequels, a couple tonal revamps, a big screen reboot, one vocal change that was quickly reversed (sorry, Mark Hamill), even a blundered Amber alert. And it appears he’ll live to terrorize unwitting everyday folk yet again: As per Variety, the Chucky TV show is coming back for a second season.

The series, whose first season only boasted seven episodes, debuted on both USA Network and SyFy in early October, with Brad Dourif returning as the serial killer who finds himself trapped in the body of a freckled, ginger doll. This time he winds up in a yard sale in the sleepy city of Hackensack, New Jersey. On top of providing the audience with killer doll kills, it’s also a coming-of-age story about his 14-year-old charge, dealing with real issues, such as sexuality and bullying.

Along with Dourif, Jennifer Tilly also returns, revamping Tiffany Valentine, his main squeeze in the before-time, who joins him in dolly possession and murder. Tilly was added to the franchise with 1998’s Bride of Chucky, which revived the series by amping up the winky-winky camp element and offering a more lighthearted look at serial murder. A movie reboot, from 2019 starring Aubrey Plaza, only did moderate business.

(Via Variety)