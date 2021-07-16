The Child’s Play franchise was created by Don Mancini, who’s been a part of every Chucky project with one exception: 2019’s Child’s Play. It was a whole thing, but Mancini is back to doing what he does best: terrorizing people with a creepy doll set on evil.

Chucky premieres on USA and SYFY in time for Hollywood, on October 12. The series begins with a Chucky doll turning up at a yard sale in the suburbs. From there, according to the official plot synopsis, “an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.” Mancini is the showrunner, while Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly have returned as the voices of Chucky and Tiffany Valentine.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on, and I think makes our franchise singular, is that we have spun a relatively consistent and coherent narrative over the course of 33 years and seven films and now eight episodes of television,” Mancini told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that’s one of the things that our fans like about the Chucky franchise.”

You can watch the Chucky teaser trailer below.

A true classic never goes out of style, right? 🔪 The first #Chucky trailer drops in our "Legacy of Chucky" featurette at #ComicConAtHome on July 25. pic.twitter.com/XeHX8DLMkn — SYFY (@SYFY) July 16, 2021

(Via EW & SYFY)