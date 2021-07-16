SYFY
TV

Pop Culture’s Creepiest Evil Doll Is Back In The ‘Chucky’ TV Show Teaser Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The Child’s Play franchise was created by Don Mancini, who’s been a part of every Chucky project with one exception: 2019’s Child’s Play. It was a whole thing, but Mancini is back to doing what he does best: terrorizing people with a creepy doll set on evil.

Chucky premieres on USA and SYFY in time for Hollywood, on October 12. The series begins with a Chucky doll turning up at a yard sale in the suburbs. From there, according to the official plot synopsis, “an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.” Mancini is the showrunner, while Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly have returned as the voices of Chucky and Tiffany Valentine.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on, and I think makes our franchise singular, is that we have spun a relatively consistent and coherent narrative over the course of 33 years and seven films and now eight episodes of television,” Mancini told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that’s one of the things that our fans like about the Chucky franchise.”

You can watch the Chucky teaser trailer below.

(Via EW & SYFY)

Tags: ,
Listen To This
Vince Staples’ Inviting Self-Titled Album Balances Bone-Chilling Stories And Comforting Production
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’ Willingly Clings To Fantasies While Avoiding Reality
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×