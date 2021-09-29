Chucky, the killer doll with ginger hair and the voice of either Brad Dourif or Mark Hamill, has withstood a lot. Since 1988’s Child’s Play, he’s endured numerous sequels, undergone a drastic tonal shift, gotten a big screen revival, and spawned things like comics and even theme park attractions. His next step is TV. And a new look at the forthcoming SyFy show, simply entitled Chucky, unleashes him on a new kind of victim: a dead frog.

The show, which is due on SyFy and the USA Network starting October 12, revealed a new sneak peek clip, showing the serial killer-possessed doll suffering through the mundanities of suburban life. In this case, he’s in a biology class with the teenage boy who found him at a yard sale. It’s frog dissection time, and when the young charge proves reluctant to pierce a dead amphibian with a scalpel, Chucky is more than willing to (covertly) step up.

Chucky is set to arrive two years after 2019’s Child’s Play, which was a loose remake of the one that started it all, minus Dourif, who was replaced by Luke Skywalker himself. That film did middling business, which may be one reason why the show ignores it, choosing to follow the events of 2013’s direct-to-video Cult of Chucky. Dourif is back, too, and at some point another franchise biggie will return, too: Jennifer Tilly, who popped up in Bride of Chucky and helped pivot the series from horror with some laughs to camp with bits of wink-winky horror. The series backtracked on that a bit, so we’ll soon see what tack its small screen iteration takes.

You can watch the sneak peak clip in the video above.

