Chucky, the killer doll first seen in the 1988 horror fave Child’s Play, has managed to survive the last four decades — some five presidents — and apart from two shorts, his adventures have been on the big screen. That changes next year. As revealed in January, SyFy commissioned a Chucky TV show, called simply Chucky, which reboots the character with a new origin story. And on Thursday, franchise king Don Mancino dropped the first teaser for the show on social media.

It really is a teaser, in the sense that it teases and nothing else. In fact, it’s a single, purely CGI shot that pans across the aisles of a toy store, stopping on one product that’s not on the shelves: a red-haired doll that suddenly wields a butcher knife.

It’s not been formally revealed who’s voicing Chucky himself — whether it will be original star Brad Douriff, or if it will Mark Hamill, who took the reins for last summer’s slightly underperforming reboot movie, also called Child’s Play. For now, here’s the plot description, which was posted on SyFy when the series was announced earlier this year:

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky, whose creative time includes Nick Antosca, creator of the long-running SyFy staple Channel Zero, is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021. You can watch the teaser in the video above.

(Via EW)