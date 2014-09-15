Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, And 15 Facts About ‘Friday Night Lights’

Many years ago, I included the first season of Friday Night Lights among the best 20 seasons of television in the last 20 years. That would still be the case today. The series would be among my top three desert-island shows. I ranked the “We All Fall” speech from the pilot as the second greatest TV speech of the 21st century. And if you ask me, the pilot episode, which I remember watching three times before the second episode aired, is one of the three best TV pilots of all time (along with Six Feet Under and Breaking Bad). I can’t think of a better network television drama, ever. And I swear to God, Coach Taylor and Tami are to marriage what The Wire was to cop shows. There’s nothing better. They are out of everyone else’s league.
I could go on with Friday Night Lights superlatives for a very long time, but I’ll stop here, and just share with you 15 facts that you probably don’t know about the series:
1. The role of Tyra Collette (Adrianne Palicki) was actually originally offered to Lindsay Lohan. She declined, thank God. Can you imagine the chemistry (or lack thereof) between Lohan and Taylor Kitsch? It would’ve been a disaster, and too much of the show’s focus would’ve been on Lohan, to the drama’s detriment.
2. Meanwhile, in what would’ve been even better casting, Emmy Rossum was actually originally offered the role of Lyla Garrity (Minka Kelly), but declined for fear of being typecast as a “good girl.”
3. Only two actors reprised their movie roles on the TV series: Connie Britton and Brad Leland, who played similar characters in both: The coach’s wife and a football booster, respectively. Peter Berg, of course, also directed the movie and the pilot episode.
4. The Jason Street character (Scott Porter) was inspired by David Edwards, a 15-year-old defensive back who was paralyzed by a tackle in a game that Berg was watching while researching the movie. Edwards would go on himself to become a motivational speaker, though sadly he passed away three days before his 21st birthday due to complications from pneumonia.
5. Kyle Chandler, who played Coach Taylor in the the series, is — along with this wife Kathryn Chandler — the godparent of Lorenzo Lamas’ kid.
6. Connie Britton, who played Tami Taylor, used to be roommates with Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls).
Seriously though, I didn’t know any of these. Great job.
Do non-football fans enjoy FNL in much the same way as they do The League?
At least, I always hear them talking about the latter, but not so much the former.
Personally, I loved FNL & I’m not a football fanatic, as most Southerners are. But it’s not the same as liking The League, which I also enjoy. FNL is more about a love of the sport & the community. The League is tougher to get into as a non-fan, because of the specific references, cameos & jokes, but it’s still a funny show.
There’s actually a running joke that if you know much about football, you can tell Coach kind sucks as a head coach. He’s a great leader of men and (possibly) a good pregame strategist, but his time management and play calling is incredibly questionable. Guess he has a flair for the dramatic.
In about the least American thing I’ll say this week – I don’t watch football. I do enjoy both FNL and the League. I feel like the jokes in the League that center on references to football players are the weaker jokes on the show (maybe I just don’t get their brilliance), just like the footage of the football games is usually (save for a few exceptions) the most boring aspect of FNL. FNL nails the middle america vibe of the relationships of these people in a poor town with exactly 3 restaurants: a greasy spoon diner, a bbq joint, and an Applebee’s.
I never watched FNL, but I do know that I loved Breaking Bad despite not being a fan of either chemistry or methamphetamine.
Despite repeated attempts, I have never been able to get into this show. I’ve read the book and seen the movie, but for some reason it just doesn’t to it for me.
Same here. Really enjoyed the book and movie and I love football so I thought I’d like it, but it grew old for me really quickly. Just too many dumb and unnecessary plot lines.
Rewatching it right now, and I gotta say that Minka Kelly is fucking awful in these first few episodes. Seriously, Dustin. You give her way too much credit in this write up.
Seconded. Minka Kelly’s character is easily one of the worst things about the show. That being said, that may be more of a result of the writing rather than the actress herself
“…you should re-watch Friday Night Lights at least once a year.”
Except for almost all of season 2. Season 2 is pretty bad. For me, Landry the murderer is tied with Kim Bauer vs. the jaguar for worst story arc ever.
I wish the series finale would’ve seen the cops finally showing up on Landry’s doorstep.
i dug it, but mostly cuz i was happy to see the ugly kid bang the hottest girl in town…
Where is Santiago?
There were quite a few dropped storylines eh?
There are quite a few holes in FNL if you care to look for them. A lot of the chronology is questionable (Landry is a freshman in season 1, as just one example), and there are several plot lines that never go anywhere. But for me, the good completely outweighs the bad
I went to Texas last summer and drove around Austin looking for all the filming locations of FNL. Tim Riggins’ and Matt Saracen’s houses were at opposite ends of the same street, the Astro Freeze is really a Dairy Queen, AND THE LANDING STRIP IS REAL.
“The Son” FTW
Pretty much all of S3 and 4 really. Actually Season 1 too. And Season 5. Hell, even S2, widely touted as terrible, has some really bright spots. God I love FNL.
Goosebumps
The Landing Strip is real? Hot damn! This is a timely post, I sat around like a sack of crap on one of the last nice weekends to watch this. The last episode was great, I thought it had the best football scenes in the final game.
I will say I did not like the whole Julie goes to college and has an affair thing. At least they addressed it when the wife came in and said it was a cliche, which it certainly was. Also, the male TA was a goddamn hoser.
Screw moving the kingmaker to philly, and Riggins was a one dimensional and a boring character. There I said it. Did it bother anyone else that his hair was the exact same lenght for 5 years? Maybe I’m just jealous that I didn’t have such an array of quality slam pieces when I was 16. Billy Riggins was way better.
UGH. JULIE. She was the one character on FNL I disliked throughout the entire series. When she had an affair with that dud TA, I was like, how could you choose some milquetoast in a blazer with pushed-up sleeves over MATT SARACEN, a dreamy sigh in human form.
Billy Riggins, like Meredith the ditzy secretary on Mad Men, is one of my favorite tertiary characters of all time.
So if I were to watch FNL, should I just skip season 2 entirely?
that’s a personal decision. it’s like season 2 of the Wire, it helps if you know what happened and it’s worth watching once, but if you skip ahead, you won’t be lost and it shouldn’t lessen the series as a whole.
it is listed as a source above, but discretely. read the oral history on grantland where most of this came from and more!
[grantland.com]
Are you accusing him of plagiarism or copy&pasting?
Connie Britton is so freaking hot. I can understand why Kyle would be uncomfortable. How could any red blooded man not want to get with that?
It takes a true red blooded man to avoid that temptation.
“the crew thought they were sleeping together in real life (they were not!).”
That’s f*cking tragic.
@KennyPowers
Yep, keep telling yourself that. A man don’t put themselves in those position to cheat, which Kyle was doing. When it’s in your face, even the best of us can fall when it comes to a pretty smile, and some beautiful breast.
WORST. SHOW. EVAR.