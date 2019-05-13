HBO

It finally happened: after years and years of hype, Game of Thrones fans got the Cleganebowl. Ever since he was a boy, Sandor (The Hound) has hated his brother Gregor (The Mountain). You would, too, if your brother set your face on fire, giving you your distinctive scar. Things almost came to a boil between the Cleganes in the season seven finale, when they met in the Dragonpit. “Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even f*cking uglier than I am now,” Sandor told Gregor. “What did they do to you? It doesn’t matter. That’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

He finally came for him in the second-to-last episode of the series.

Gregor and Arya travel to King’s Landing, where they split up: she goes off on a mission (that she eventually abandons), he searches for his brother. The Hound finds him in the Red Keep where, after letting Cersei walk by him, he and the Mountain finally square off. It’s a hard-fought battle involving eye-gouging, stabbings, and Sandor coming to realize that Gregor is basically an un-killable zombie who looks like Varys meets Darth Vader at the end of Return of the Jedi, so of course the Cleganebowl ends in a way that will satisfy no one: a tie.

This led to some… complicated reactions.