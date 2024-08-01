Netflix is doing the three-part release thing with the final Cobra Kai season, which will air its series finale shortly before the next The Karate Kid movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. The Netflix series’ showrunners (Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald) are not involved with that film (at least, as far as any party has disclosed), but they do hope to extend more legs of the franchise with further series spin offs.

Of course, numerous hypotheticals exist for offshoots, including Robby and Miguel ^^^ opening a dojo together, Hawk opening a tattoo parlor or hair-styling salon, or perhaps Tory’s karate-adjacent story heading into true dramatic territory. Also, why did Cobra Kai‘s heightened reality head take a left turn with that suspiciously undiscovered box of Miyagi memorabilia surfacing out the blue? Yep, that box could be a clue, via Mr. Schlossberg:

“It opens up all these questions about Mr. Miyagi and what his life was like, and that’s been something we’ve been wanting to do for a while. We’ve talked to Robert Mark Kamen, the writer of the original Karate Kid who based this whole movie off his sensei who studied Okinawan karate; we’ve been talking about all this Miyagi backstory with him, which helped us with season six stuff. Now that we’re done, we can actually start getting into this stuff..

Man, casting a young Mr. Miyagi will be a tough process with generations of fans paying attention to results. Of course, Schlossberg was careful to express that this wasn’t a done deal yet, and they were currently focused on editing the final Cobra Kai episodes, but a few months ago, Heald did tell Collider that “[w]e talk about contemporary spin-offs, we talk about spin-offs that take place 80 or 90 years ago, and we continue to look to the future and the fandom and our partners at Sony and Netflix.”

In other words, Cobra Kai will truly never die, and it sounds like further announcements will eventually arrive, but first, the next karate-soap opera episodes are scheduled for November 15.

(Via Hollywood Reporter & Collider)