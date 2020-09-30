There is no reason why last night’s presidential debate, the first of three (maybe), should have started at 9 p.m. EST. Donald Trump and Joe Biden need sleep (I need sleep). But while most of the country went to bed after an exhausting night of screaming, the late-night hosts were just getting started.

Let’s begin with The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert, who called Trump refusing to condemn white supremacist groups “one of the most telling, one of the most upsetting moments, not only of the night but of my lifetime.” He compared watching the debate to coming “out of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. How can we possibly do this two more times?” Mesa not sure how to answer that. Wesa in bombad trouble.

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t make any Star Wars references, but he agreed with it being a “terrible” debate. “I’d call it a nightmare, but at least during a nightmare you get some sleep,” he joked, while on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah spoke for everyone who “cannot do 90 straight minutes of this sh*t ever again. It was brutal. There’s got to be a commercial break every five minutes, and during those commercial breaks, every ad should be for antidepressants or some drug that has side effects that makes you forget the last four years.″ Even The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon was feistier than usual:

“Man, what the hell was that? Was that a debate? What did we… I am so… what was it? I am so stressed right now. I have a kink [in my back]. It felt like I just slept on an air mattress. Seriously, did anyone take anything away from tonight?” Fallon asked on The Tonight Show. “Was that helpful to any American? The only person who enjoyed that was Vladimir Putin while he was stroking a cat.”

Another fine night for America. At least the late-night jokes were good. Watch them below.

