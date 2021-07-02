During his Thursday night monologue, Stephen Colbert did his best to contain his enthusiasm for the recent Trump Organization indictments. The Late Show host really wants to be onboard with this latest development, “but I’ve been hurt too many times,” he jokingly said. As Colbert notes, the recent indictments do not specifically target Trump, but instead, his Trump Organization CFO Allen H. Weisselberg. Although, Weisselberg is being hit with a number of chargers in the hopes that he’ll flip on Trump, but Colbert can’t help but feel like he’s been down this road before.

“First, I fell in love with the Mueller Report, and then, I bounced back with the first impeachment. Then, I gave love one more chance with the other impeachment, and I just hurt, you know,” Colbert said with mock tears in his eyes. Citing legal experts, Colbert joked, “these charges, unlike the former president, seem kind of thin.”

Via The Week:

“Nothing sticks to this guy. I’d call him ‘Teflon Don’ but I’m pretty sure that coating is deck sealant.” Still, he added, “this is a moment of reckoning. It’s like the end of the Avengers, when Tony Stark snaps his fingers and destroys Thanos’ … accountant. You gotta work your way up to Thanos — they’ll get there.”

Despite the Trump Organization indictments not being the earth-shaking charges that people have been hoping for, Colbert promised that The Late Show will “continue to stay on this story as it continues to disappoint us.”

(Via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)