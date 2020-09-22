Colin Quinn is a comic probably best known for his stint as the host of SNL‘s “Weekend Update” from 1998-2000, and for hosting Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn 2002-2004. After building a career largely through his commentary on modern American culture and politics, Quinn has a new book, Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States, that’s available for purchase now. Previously, Quinn roasted each state with a special that aired on CNN (and now lives on Netflix), Red State Blue State.

Colin recently took a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I tell him I’m a scout for Jon Taffer and I order him to close the place.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Russian bots.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Taxi Driver, Mean Streets and 27 dresses. The best of New York movies IMHO.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza, maybe Spumoni Gardens or Totonnos.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Vlad TV and Valuetainment.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Van Morrison’s “Virgo Clown.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Shut up more.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Best pizza Brooklyn” so I didn’t misspell Totonnos.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Neil Young. Garden ’78.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

A Confederacy of Dunces.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

A friend of mine pushed me and went with me to do stand up comedy.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Close but South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Harass my friends over the phone.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Wanderers.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

The New York Jets. :(

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Staten Island.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Joker.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Susan Dey.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Winchells Donuts and Dupars and Spaghetti Vendor and I’d play “I Melt With You” and he’d laugh and say “I get it. Don’t forget where I came from.”

