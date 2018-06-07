Netflix

Aside from agreeing to produce and distribute two new stand-up comedy specials, Jerry Seinfeld’s massive Netflix deal also included his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Not just the old episodes, mind you, but a brand new season of shows featuring Seinfeld riding around town with comics and other celebrities. On July 6, all 12 new entries in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will drop exclusively on the streaming giant’s platform.

According to a press release, Netflix’s own Dave Chappelle and a host of other comedians who have released specials (or will release specials) on the streamer are featured in the new season. Others include Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis and John Mulaney, as well as the late Jerry Lewis.

The latter’s appearance marks one of his last times on camera before his death, but it won’t be the last. That particular distinction belongs to the upcoming Marilyn Monroe documentary by filmmaker Ian Ayres, What Ever Happened to Norma Jeane? it is currently set to debut on August 5th, 2019.

All of the new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will stream on July 6th, exclusively on Netflix. You can check out the short teaser trailer Seinfeld released on social media below.