Comedy Central

South Park is back and begging for a cancellation in Season 22, but Comedy Central is going to make sure the world gets to see some classic episodes before it gets taken off the air.

Comedy Central dropped a trailer for the latest season of the long-running animated comedy on the cable network on Wednesday, and Thursday brought more details about the lead-up to its September 26 release date. That release date came before the show’s appearance at SDCC, but as it turns out the comedy network has big plans for the middle days of September: an 8-day South Park marathon.

All 273 episodes of the show’s 21-season run will air in order from September 19 to September 26 right up until the first episode of Season 22 premieres. Comedy Central announced it will start with the pilot episode at 9 a.m. on September 19 and run every episode in order.