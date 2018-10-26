Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh is quite ripe

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler is the undisputed king of original comedy content at Netflix. His massive deal with the streaming giant is still producing original films for the outlet, too, so the Saturday Night Live alum won’t be going away anytime soon. Thankfully, his first comedy special in decades, 100% Fresh, is a refreshingly great bit of entertainment, especially for anyone who has been a fan of the musically-inclined performer since the ’90s.