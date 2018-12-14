Comedy Now: Pete Holmes Gets ‘Dirty Clean’ On HBO

Getty Image

What’s Now

Pete Holmes is a really approachable guy, no matter how dirty or clean he gets

The third season of comic and podcaster Pete Holmes‘ popular HBO series Crashing premieres on January 20th, but his latest special with the premium cable channel debuts Saturday at 10 pm ET/PT. Titled Dirty Clean, the followup to 2016’s critically acclaimed Faces and Sounds bears all the hallmarks of Holmes’s preference for digging into the tiniest of details. In this case, the comedian spends much of the hour discoursing on the nature of clean and dirty material, why these categories even exist and which faces, sounds and gestures best convey each.