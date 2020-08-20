Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In September

Binge-watching fans, get ready because HBO and HBO Max are bringing their A-game this September with a roster of new films and TV shows that might make you forget we’re still in the middle of a pandemic during a hotly-contested election year.

Just kidding, but these comedies, limited series, and sci-fi dramas will definitely keep you entertained. From big names like Ridley Scott, Bette Midler, and Jude Law to coming-of-age comedies, satires filmed during quarantine, and a new project from Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, there’s no way you’ll be lacking for streaming content this month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this September.

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max series premiering 9/3)

HBO Max is venturing into sci-fi territory with this new series produced by the master himself, Ridley Scott. The show follows two androids tasked with raising a group of human children on an alien planet. As they grow up, they begin to feud amongst themselves, making the androids question their directive, and if the human race can truly be saved.

Unpregnant (HBO Max film streaming 9/10)

Barbie Ferreira and Haley Lu Richardson star in this coming-of-age comedy that puts a fresh, timely spin on the classic road trip romp. The two plays former best friends and high school students Veronica (Richardson) and Bailey (Ferreria) as they go on a cross country trip straight from Hell after Veronica discovers she’s pregnant, and she can’t get an abortion close to home.

Coastal Elites (HBO special streaming 9/12)

Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Issa Rae, and Kaitlyn Dever star in this HBO special that takes a satirical look at the state of our culture right now. Each star plays a character in quarantine, connecting with Paulson’s new-age therapist and venting about their frustrations — be they political, pandemic-related, or otherwise.

The Third Day (HBO limited series premiering 9/14)

This limited drama series stars Jude Law and Moonlight’s Naomie Harris as two people who are drawn to a mysterious island inhabited by unwelcoming natives. They each must confront their fears and prejudices while trying to survive and understand this strange new world.