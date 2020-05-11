The casts of NBC’s incredible mid-2010s Thursday night lineup have reunited in recent weeks: The Office, for a Zoom wedding dance; Parks and Recreation, for a new episode that raised millions for charity; and Community, for a virtual table read. (Still waiting on 30 Rock, although Tiny Fey and Alec Baldwin both appeared on the SNL finale.) The table read, for season four’s “Cooperative Polygraphy,” hasn’t happened yet, but in an interview with The Wrap, creator Dan Harmon discussed how it came together and hinted that the second half of the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie hashtag might finally happen:

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community, both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon said. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.” Things like human beings (Human Beings) remembering that Community was one of the best shows of the 2010s.

“I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

Maybe if enough people watch Dean Pelton’s peanut rap on YouTube, it will trend, and hit the Billboard Hot 100. Then they’ll have to make a Community movie! If nothing else, it’ll free up a lot of time for the cast. They’ll never have to answer “so, what’s the latest on the Community movie?” ever again. Reason enough to make it, I say.

