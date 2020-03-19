By now the coronavirus has postponed or canceled much of new pop culture, though not all talk show/game show/late night programs have handled it the same way. Some, like The View, air without audiences, and with its participants adhering to “social distancing” by sitting far apart. Others, like ABC’s The Tonight Show and Late Night, have gone on hold, though in the former’s case host Jimmy Fallon will start airing new YouTube video versions of the show until things clear over, on top of making videos about washing your hands for 20 seconds.

Conan O’Brien has a similar idea. As per Deadline, Conan will return to TBS starting March 30, but with a twist: He’ll be shooting it far from his studio with an iPhone. His production staff will continue working from home, and he’ll still have guests — they’ll just be filmed over video chat. It’s not the same as the two yakking away on a stage with an audience while mere feet apart, but no one wants to get infected, so this is the next best thing.

Conan went on hiatus starting March 16, and since then O’Brien has been filming short videos to keep us — and him — entertained. He’s also kept up with his popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, even releasing a special “Quarantine Edition” last Friday. Here’s hoping your quarantine, which you’re hopefully having, is as productive as his.

(Via Deadline)