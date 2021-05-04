Last November, Conan O’Brien revealed that Conan, the late night TBS talk show that followed his abbreviated stint hosting The Tonight Show, would be coming to an end after 11 seasons. We were bound to hear from him again, and we don’t mean a postcard: He was simply moving to HBO Max for a weekly, not a nightly program. And though we knew it was ending some time early summer, we now have a date.

On Monday night’s show, the Simpsons writer-turned-longtime TV host revealed Conan will conclude on June 24. That’s not that far from now, but the team is planning to make the most of it. The next several weeks will see a number of special guests, as well as favorite clips from the decade-plus of the show’s run.

Back when O’Brien announced the show’s end, he did so via a jokey statement. “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” he wrote. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

The HBO Max show, which has yet to reveal a name or a release date, will be O’Brien’s fourth such program. He started Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 1993, nearly 30 years ago. He ended it in 2009, then took over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno…who then infamously came back some six months later, orphaning O’Brien. He later wound up with Conan, and the rest is history — and, now, future.