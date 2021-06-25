Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show came to a close on Thursday night, as the late night legend signed off for presumably the final time after a 28-year career. O’Brien isn’t done with entertaining, with an HBO Max project also in the works, but the departure from the late night talk show scene feels like the end of an era in many ways.

O’Brien’s shift to streaming comes as the late night scene continues changing in several ways. Audiences often watch, for example, the best of late night shows the next day on social media and YouTube. And so it should be no surprise that many celebrated Conan‘s conclusion by sharing some of O’Brien’s best work on social media ahead of his final episode on TBS.

For some fans there were simply too many good moments to share, but a number of them went viral in the hours ahead of his final show airing on TV.

just remembered conan’s last episode of the tonight show where he gave a great goodbye speech and then did freebird, which i can’t find anywhere on the internet other than this one facebook link https://t.co/3JCPbCdkNl — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) June 25, 2021

This might be my favorite thing that was ever on television.https://t.co/O7R2qxXtEH — Pat Byrne (@1800PATBYRNE) February 28, 2020

Conan’s old time baseball sketch is a definite favorite.

In my humble opinion, this is still one of the funniest things that's ever been on TV. @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien https://t.co/7NkNJrVvXQ — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) June 24, 2021

Hanks Secrets got some love, too.

Sorry. I’m not done posting Conan bits I love. pic.twitter.com/yYiZp8BmJ0 — andrew woods (@JimJarmuschHair) June 24, 2021

A clip featuring a VERY young Amy Poehler and Andy Daily also made the rounds as well.

The Walker Texas Ranger Lever got perhaps the best reaction from O’Brien himself, especially at the end.

The Walker Texas Ranger lever on Conan’s Late Night Show is still grossly underrated for the comedy it provided. pic.twitter.com/s1VNPoeRw0 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 24, 2021

Some say this is the funniest Walker Texas Ranger Lever clip from Conan. Tough to argue against it. pic.twitter.com/OnVfB3gpL5 — Jeff D (MovieRankings.net) (@JeffDLowe) June 24, 2021

And then there’s the many, many bits they did with the Masturbating Bear. Though this one in particular had a pretty incredible payoff after all that buildup.

anyway here’s the masturbating bear https://t.co/v3qsH461xJ — Levée en ass (@hucklebuckets) June 25, 2021

Conan saying “we’re the good crap” from his early days got attention as well.

I remember watching this segment when it aired, and it immediately turned me into a Conan fan. Sad to see him leave late-night pic.twitter.com/VtJtbV0lto — Bad Luck Bootsy (@ReallyBLBootsy) June 24, 2021

And, of course, the full mashup of the decades-long Mac and Me gag Paul Rudd loved to pull on Conan also made the cut.

The greatest running gag in television history, Paul Rudd showing a 'Mac and Me' clip on Conan O'Brien, has come to an end after 20 years. pic.twitter.com/VcCZ8JXS8Q — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) June 22, 2021

O’Brien himself shared a clip on Thursday night, one he said ‘meant the world to him:’ an animated version of himself being interviewed by Homer Simpson as part of his TBS “exit interview.”

As sad as it is to see Conan’s show come to an end, but it was a great night for his fans to be on social media and relive some of his best moments.