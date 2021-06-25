YouTube
Conan O’Brien’s Final ‘Conan’ Had People Sharing Their Favorite Bits From His Hilarious Late Night Career

Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show came to a close on Thursday night, as the late night legend signed off for presumably the final time after a 28-year career. O’Brien isn’t done with entertaining, with an HBO Max project also in the works, but the departure from the late night talk show scene feels like the end of an era in many ways.

O’Brien’s shift to streaming comes as the late night scene continues changing in several ways. Audiences often watch, for example, the best of late night shows the next day on social media and YouTube. And so it should be no surprise that many celebrated Conan‘s conclusion by sharing some of O’Brien’s best work on social media ahead of his final episode on TBS.

For some fans there were simply too many good moments to share, but a number of them went viral in the hours ahead of his final show airing on TV.

Conan’s old time baseball sketch is a definite favorite.

Hanks Secrets got some love, too.

A clip featuring a VERY young Amy Poehler and Andy Daily also made the rounds as well.

The Walker Texas Ranger Lever got perhaps the best reaction from O’Brien himself, especially at the end.

And then there’s the many, many bits they did with the Masturbating Bear. Though this one in particular had a pretty incredible payoff after all that buildup.

Conan saying “we’re the good crap” from his early days got attention as well.

And, of course, the full mashup of the decades-long Mac and Me gag Paul Rudd loved to pull on Conan also made the cut.

O’Brien himself shared a clip on Thursday night, one he said ‘meant the world to him:’ an animated version of himself being interviewed by Homer Simpson as part of his TBS “exit interview.”

As sad as it is to see Conan’s show come to an end, but it was a great night for his fans to be on social media and relive some of his best moments.

