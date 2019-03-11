‘The Walking Dead’ Has A New Fan Favorite Character

Entertainment Features
03.11.19

AMC

Part of what has propelled The Walking Dead from week to week for the past nine seasons is the fans love and hate relationship with the show’s characters. The show seems to operate best when it has someone viewers can hate — whether it be a villain or an insufferable character — and someone with whom viewers can adore. With the exception of Cooper Andrews’ Jerry, however, the show hasn’t really elevated a strong fan favorite in a few seasons.

That changed in last night’s phenomenal episode, “Chokepoint,” as fans of The Walking Dead found a new character for whom we can all fall in love. Her name is Connie, the deaf character from Magna’s group played by Tony Nominee Lauren Ridloff (who is also deaf herself). She’s probably the most high-profile deaf character on television since Linda on Sesame Street.

She’s also a bad-ass The Walking Dead superhero, and her weapons are a slingshot and compassion. Fans on Twitter fell completely in love with her.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP