Getty Image

Black Friday means a very different thing for television than it does for good deals on Christmas presents. The Black Friday that comes in November is a time for flat screen TVs, while the Black Friday that arrives in spring means many of your favorite TV shows aren’t coming back. That Black Friday was this Friday, and while some shows like Lethal Weapon will no longer see the airwaves, not everything was bad news.

The cast and crew of Fresh Off The Boat got good news on Black Friday, though: the show based on Eddie Huang’s book of the same name would be getting a sixth season. But not everyone seemed thrilled about the news, which was widely reported. The show’s star, Constance Wu, sent out a pair of tweets that made it clear she was upset about something.

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019