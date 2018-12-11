Last January, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman‘s dark comedy Corporate took Comedy Central and television by storm with its eclectic approach to the workplace comedy genre of television. From Matt and Jake’s lead characters, who are just trying to survive the cutthroat world of Hampton DeVille, to the company’s dictatorial CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and the tired-but-sympathetic human resources representative Grace (Aparna Nancherla), Corporate is as true-to-life as it is surreally funny.

Season two of the fantastic series premieres Tuesday, January 15th at 10:30 pm ET/PT. Before that happens, Comedy Central is airing a series of custom short sketches that, while not a part of the new season itself, provide quick previews of what fans of Corporate should expect. From a seemingly festive occurrence of snow in the office (that’s actually far from being anything as sweet as snow) to a test of the building’s fire alarm system that does more damage than now, these quick cuts are as funny as they are depressing.

Aside from the return of its principal cast, Coporate season two will also feature a who’s who of cameos — including Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter. As for which side (or height) their respective characters fall on the Corporate ladder, audiences will just have to wait and see when the show premieres in mid-January.