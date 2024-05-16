TV

Could ‘NCIS: Origins’ Take A Hit After The Cancellation Of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’?

The impending arrival of NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Tony And Ziva meant that CBS’ naval-criminal-investigative procedural franchise had been riding a new high. And then came the announcement that Paramount had opted to ax NCIS: Hawai’i and, to add further frustration in fans’ eyes, they did so after a cliffhanger season finale.

There will be no closure for those who watched three seasons revolving around NCIS Pearl Harbor, and that has disappointed a vocal group of viewers. Unlike with NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, as well, there will be no streaming-service move for an additional season(s), and that has left a bad taste in some viewers’ procedural-loving mouths after “financials” was the reason given for the cancellation. Apparently, not even moving LL Cool J over from NCIS: Los Angeles had fixed the situation.

As noted by Daily Express, there’s now a blame game going around with viewers suggesting that Origins is the true reason for the Hawai’i cancellation: “This is why NCIS Hawaii was cancelled… budget for this show & NCIS Origins (think that’s the name) about Gibbs in his younger years leading up to him becoming a NCIS agent.” That led to calls for a boycott that are ongoing. Will this make an impact on Origins‘ viewership?

We don’t know when NCIS: Origins will premiere, but it will likely be 2025 until we know if the cancellation fury will take effect as promised.

(Via Daily Express)

