Law & Order: Organized Crime began with octopus-laced humor amid dark material and grew more serious over time. Elliot Stabler began to grow a beard and go undercover. Unlike with SVU, crimes were not solved over the course of a single episode, and that was apparently a reason why the show isn’t considered to be as “mainstream” as its franchise colleagues. That much is true, but the Chris Meloni-starring series still draws a rabid enough fanbase that the awkward situation has worked out, sort of.

The spin off’s fifth season was the subject of panicked speculation after NBC renewed the Law & Order revival and SVU earlier this year and left Organized Crime dangling. Now, a compromise has been struck, and this move is likely designed to boost Peacock streaming subscriptions. Via Hollywood Reporter, it’s close to happening:

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Peacock is putting the finishing touches on a deal that would see Law & Order: Organized Crime move from NBC to the streamer for a fifth season consisting of 10 episodes.

Viewers should not fear for this series ending anytime soon. If this follows the pattern of NBC’s Criminal Intent, there are many more seasons ahead. You know, it also wouldn’t hurt to bring back the weaponized mollusk or Dylan McDermott. Just saying.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)