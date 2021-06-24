Jennifer Aniston was nominated for five Emmys for her performance on Friends, winning once. Six-time nominee Lisa Kudrow also won an Emmy, while Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all received at least one Emmy nomination over their 10 seasons on the hit NBC comedy. Of the main cast, Courteney Cox was the only “Friend” who was ignored by Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings,” she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show this week. “I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.” Cox could have been resentful of her co-star’s success, but “I want[ed] them to win. I’ve never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things… These girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination].”

“The only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year [out] — a Golden Globe. And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ It meant everything to me,” Cox explained.

Cox is being too modest: no one else in the Friends cast can say they won the Choice Movie – Chemistry award at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards for Scream 3. She and then-husband David Arquette beat Jason Biggs and the pie from American Pie!

The surfboard is much cooler than the dumb Emmy trophy.

(Via Insider)